Watch: Bernard Grech Breaks Into Tears As He Relives Murder Of His Teenage Cousin Karin

It's been 45 years since Karin Grech was murdered by a letter bomb – but the memories of that day are still fresh in the mind of her cousin, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech. In the PN's documentary series Ħerġin, Bernard Grech relived the moment he first found out something tragic had happened on 28th December 1977, back when he was only six years old. "I will never forget sitting down on the staircase of our home in Paola and watching my father take a phone call. I could see him saying 'What?!' and then sit himself down on a cushion without uttering a word. It was obvious that something had happened." "I remember my mum asking him what happened, and my dad and elder brother leaving the house." Grech didn't know it back then but his relatives had gone to hospital, by which time it was too late to save his cousin.

“I will never forget the description of the scene, I can still visualise it,” the PN leader said. “My brother told me the bottom part of my cousin’s legs were out of the sheets and I visualised a pair of legs covered with a sheet… that image has remained in my mind.” Grech said he remembers seeing throngs of people attending Karin’s funeral and taking her funeral bookmark (santa) with him to every exam he attended from that day till the day he graduated from University. “In a way, I felt that my cousin who they murdered was there with me.” Grech also remembers the heavy impact the murder had on Karin’s father Edwin Grech, who would later go on to become a Labour MP.

“My uncle stopped attending family activities, which was understandable. He would say that whenever he saw his nephews and nieces getting engaged and married, he would see his own daughter.” However, the family ended up reuniting after Grech got engaged to his now-wife Anne-Marie in 1994. “I remember waiting for my uncle outside Parliament and greeting him when he approached. He asked me who I was and I told him that it’s Bernard, his brother’s son and that I wanted him to attend my engagement party.” “He said it’s probably best if he doesn’t attend and I told him that while it’s up to him, he was the only professional in our family, that I always admired him when I was growing up and that I studied law because I believed in him.” “My uncle said he will see and he ended up coming in the middle of the reception, allowing our family to reunite. I was so pleased that, through my gesture, I was able to reunite the family.” Unfortunately, Karin Grech’s murder remains a mystery till this day. While police investigations are technically still ongoing, every passing year makes it more and more likely that justice will never be served. Have you watched Ħerġin?