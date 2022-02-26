Bernard Grech Tells PM To ‘Soften His Heart’ And Not Be Indifferent To Russia-Ukraine War During Gozo Rally

“We cannot remain indifferent, we cannot remain cold, frozen, in front of the pain, the death and the invasion that the Ukraine people are suffering from, who are European people like us,” Grech said.

“I once again appeal to the Prime Minister, soften your heart,” he said.

Grech said this during a political rally held in the square of Xagħra, Gozo this evening, as part of the ongoing electoral campaign.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has appealed for Prime Minister Robert Abela to “soften his heart” and not be indifferent towards the Russian-Ukraine invasion.

“Yesterday I also appealed to the Prime Minister to remove all pending citizenship applications for Russians, and not to welcome new applications. 24 hours have passed, and this has not changed,” he said.

“We are lucky to live in a safe and peaceful country, but at the same time there is another European country which is struggling greatly and is strongly resisting an invasion,” he said, appealing for people to value what they have.

Grech also made reference to Malta’s police removing the symbolic items that were placed in front of the Russian embassy last night, comparing it to the time when the state used to constantly clear out Daphne Caruana Galizia’s makeshift memorial in Valletta.

“We’ve now had an episode where we saw members of the Police Force removing symbols of protest and vigil, rich in messages of support towards Ukraine and against the invasion from Russia,” he said.

“I am not attacking the police, they are following orders, but this is not acceptable, that in our country, once more, as it had happened with Daphne’s memorial, these symbols left by people wanting to show their support are wiped out,” he said.

“Where is Malta’s heart?”

He finished his statement on the Russia-Ukraine invasion by once again appealing to the Prime Minister to take all necessary steps in ensuring support is provided to the Ukrainian people.

