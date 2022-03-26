Watch: Bernard Grech Casts Vote After Making The Rounds Across Malta
PN Leader Bernard Grech has cast his vote at the Secondary School at Taz-Zokrija fil-Mosta, alongside his wife Ann Marie
The vote was cast on Saturday 26th March at 10 am, an hour after Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife, Lydia Abela, cast their votes at Wied il-Għajn
@lovinmaltaofficial Opposition leader has just placed in his vote for the general election 👀 #lovinmalta #fypmalta #maltatiktok #fypmalta🇲🇹 #videomalta #electionmalta #lovinmaltavideo #maltatiktok #fypmalta ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Grech was seen touring various locations around Malta. Among them, Naxxar, Gharghur, Swieqi, San Gwann, and Sliema.
All eyes are now on Grech, to see whether he could turnaround the expected outcome of the election, or at least close the gap between the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party.
