Bernard Grech’s First Election Promise Is €1 Billion Package To Create Ten New Economic Sectors

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech kicked off the PN’s election campaign this evening by pledging to invest €1 billion to create ten new economic sectors.

“I want a country that encourages people to become the best possible versions of themselves,” Grech told a PN rally outside Dar Ċentrali this evening.

“My first clear and studied promise is that a government led by me will allocate €1 billion to create ten new economic sectors.”

“Meanwhile the government isn’t creating any new sectors but is imperilling the sectors we already created, such as financial services, gaming, maritime and ICT, through greylisting.”

He didn’t specify what the ten sectors will be.

Grech also dismissed reports that he will contest on different districts than the ones he had originally announced he will contest on.

“It’s their first lie of the campaign,” he said. “I will contest the fifth and eleventh districts out of conviction, not out of convenience. Their only weapon is lies and they’ll use public money to try and convince people to vote for those lies.”