Watch: Bernard Grech Shares Touching Moment With Dad And Explains Why He Became A Househusband

Bernard Grech has shared a few moments of his personal life, giving voters a glimpse into what makes him tick behind the scenes ahead of the general election. In the latest episode of the PN’s new documentary Ħerġin, Grech can be seen visiting his father John at an elderly care home. “Don’t worry, leave the worrying to others,” Grech says with a smile. “How can I be worried when I hear you speak? Where did all those words come from?” his dad responds, clearly awash with pride at how far his son has come.

“From what you and mum taught me, from your education,” Grech answers, a smile on his face. Earlier on, John passes on a brief message to his son. “Bernard, look after your family and your siblings. We raised you to be united and you need want for nothing. I sowed good things in you and I can see the fruit now. Stay firm in your beliefs and do what you can for Malta.” In the episode, Grech also recounts how he decided to become a househusband 23 years ago to look after his two children.

“My wife is a teacher and couldn’t stop going to work but I could because I was self-employed,” he says. “However, when I went down that route, I didn’t earn any money and became a househusband, something I’m proud of.” However, the now-Opposition Leader said he felt bothered at attitudes that certain people displayed towards his househusband role. “I’d take my children to the supermarket, the two of them sitting in the trolley, and someone would ask if I was on babysitting duty. Babysitting? These are my children; not only do I have a right to raise them but I have a duty too.” “I want this mentality to change. It still exists 23 years later and should change.” Have you watched the latest episode of Ħerġin?