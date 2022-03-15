Watch: Bernard Grech Lashes Out At Pre-Election Cheques: ‘Even Joseph Muscat And Dom Mintoff Had More Decency’

“However, cheques, especially in the middle of a campaign shows he [Prime Minister Robert Abela] wants to buy your vote and that he considers your vote to be worth €100.”

“Giving money to people is an investment, not an expenditure, but we must incentivise work and investment,” Grech said when interviewed on Xtra last night.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has slammed the cheque scheme as an unfair and corrupt attempt at vote-buying, stating that even former PL Prime Ministers Joseph Muscat and Dom Mintoff had “more decency”.

“In a normal country, this would be investigated as a corrupt practice. Not even Mintoff or Joseph Muscat did these things because they had the decency to help people when needs be but realise that an election is an election.”

“Abela doesn’t act like this. He is so hungry for power and to do better than Joseph Muscat that he’s sending cheques.”

The PN leader also warned that the cheques only carry the illusion of being a gift to the public, given the government has been “robbing” people by overcharging them on electricity bills and income tax in recent years.

The government is giving out €100 cheques to all workers and students and €200 cheques to all pensioners and people on social benefits during this general election campaign.

They are intended to help households cope with the inflation of basic items in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the scheme has been heavily criticised as a way for the Labour Party to make significant political mileage from literally putting money into everyone’s pockets a few days before the general election.

Have you received your cheque yet?