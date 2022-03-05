‘Bulldoze The Bullshit’: Extinction Rebellion To Hold Climate Rally In Valletta

“Our NGO vows to put the environment first in every possible way. The upcoming election will give us the chance to highlight the importance of prioritising the environment when voting in national elections,” said Zofia Stelmaszczyk who is the Vice President of Extinction Rebellion Malta.

The rally, which is going to be held in front of Parliament on 19th March, is aimed at raising awareness on the environmental matters that politicians needs to be focusing on.

Malta’s Extinction Rebellion has recently announced its’ own rally amidst the 2022 electoral campaign, but with a special focus on climate awareness.

“These parties cannot claim that they are trying because they are clearly not, as they continue to write manifestos that identify the correct challenges but then do not go far enough to meet the goals they set out, approve of monstrous buildings to be built, and do nothing to improve the transport system,” the rally event description reads.

“They are also pretending to have ambitious climate policies while prioritizing the government’s own, short-term needs and shamelessly congratulating themselves while still failing to come up with plans of action to reach their own targets,” it said.

“If this is what they consider to be climate action, then we don’t want it.”

With calls to “bulldoze the bullshit” and to give “power to the people” and “someone to vote for”, the climate rally is hoping to shed light on what really matters.

XR is also promising to hold politicians accountable, especially when making use of terms such as a “green economy” and “climate neutral” which are often loosely thrown around as buzz words.

“We will hold you accountable for your action, or rather inaction,” it said.

XR also called for people to prepare their placards and banners and circle the date in their calendar, so they can attend the rally and make their voices heard.

Check out the Facebook event here.

