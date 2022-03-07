Chris Fearne Receives Loudest Third District Cheers As Newcomer Alicia Bugeja Said Gets Huge Support

The Labour Party’s election campaign moved to Marsaxlokk this evening, giving people from the third district a chance to meet their candidates all at once… and viewers a chance to assess the popularity of each politician. As the 14 PL candidates on that district were introduced one by one, supporters cheered and clapped them on to voice their support and approval. Health Minister Chris Fearne received undoubtedly the loudest cheers of the night, hardly surprising considering he had contested for Prime Minister only two years ago and adopted a central government role in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici and OPM Minister Carmelo Abela received loud applause too, as did new PL MP Andy Ellul. Interestingly though, the noise level increased when political newcomer Alicia Bugeja Said was introduced. A fishing research expert with a PhD in Biodiversity Management and Human Ecology, Bugeja Said regularly meets up with fishers in the Marsaxlokk area and has even spent time at sea on their trawlers. Support for PL MP Jean Claude Micallef was further down the decibel levels, almost equal to that shown to Ray Abela, an ICT expert who runs a computer training academy.

PL MPs Chris Agius and Joe Mizzi didn’t get much vocal support, but they won’t be fretting too much as the third district isn’t their primary district. As for the other non-MPs seeking election to Parliament, namely Edward Cassar Delia, Audrey Demicoli, James Grech, Joseph Sammut and Kevin Spiteri, neither could really muster up passionate crowd support. Perhaps it just wasn’t their night or perhaps it’s an indication that they need to up their game in the weeks leading up to 26th March.

After the introductions, Prime Minister Robert Abela sat down for an interview with comedian Ron Briffa where he discussed the PL's latest pledges to give every business and self-employed person the legal right to set up a bank account and to set up a credit review office to act as an arbiter in case of loan disputes between banks and businesses. Acknowledging that excess bureaucracy was "accentuated" during Malta's quest to get off the FATF grey list, Abela said that a new PL government will work to "quickly eliminate it". "Authorities shouldn't fight against legitimate businesses but against criminals," he said.