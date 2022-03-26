Civil Protection Remove Illegal Political Banner Hung By Żurrieq Polling Station

Civil Protection officers were brought in to remove a political banner that was held aloft by the Żurrieq Polling station on Saturday.

The incident caused some interference with the electoral process after voting had to be delayed until the banner was removed.

Members of the Electoral Commission were made aware of the banner, which was affixed on the facade of the building beside the one receiving persons casting their vote.

By law, nothing that could potentially influence a voter could be placed within 50 meters of a Polling Station.