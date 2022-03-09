Introducing Lovin Malta’s Election 2022 Dashboard

Lovin Malta has just launched its Election 2022 dashboard and landing page, where you can find all things related to the forthcoming Maltese general election.

Whether it’s updates about the latest proposals by Malta’s different political parties, in-depth analysis, statistics or just basic news you’re looking for, you can find it all and more sorted into one convenient place.

You can also find interactive statistics and maps related to people’s voting intention, the most popular candidates, party preferences per district in past elections and a trust barometer.