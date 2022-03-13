District Spotlight: Malta’s 2nd District Is Labour Heartland But Key Ministers Look Set To Miss Out

With the Prime Minister, Cabinet members and MPs facing off, all eyes will be on which prominent party figures, which include Robert Abela’s closest allies, will be missing out.

Next up is the 2nd District, the PL stronghold that includes Birgu, Isla, Bormla, Żabbar, Kalkara, Xgħajra and Fgura.

Lovin Malta is examining each district to give you an in-depth guide ahead of the election, arming you with the tools to make a decision that will leave an impact up until 2027.

Malta’s 2nd District is the Labour Party’s heartland. And while the ruling party’s victory there is undoubted, the bloodbath between candidates to win one of the coveted seats will see internal party heavyweights face off against one another.

The PN did manage to secure two seats in the 1998 general election. However, that was off the back of a major split between former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff and the Prime Minister of the time, Alfred Sant.

The area has been loyal to the Labour Party since its early days, and any change during this general election seems practically impossible.

The 2nd District has voted in a significant Labour Party majority in every election by almost 72%, but that margin has only increased as time has gone by with nearly 72% of all constituents voting red in 2017.

PM, Cabinet members, MPs and mayors battle it out: Which candidate could cause an upset?

Expect no less than the Labour Party winning four of the available five seats this time around. And while the PN certainly stands no chance of turning the tide, the country could be set for a hotly-contested district battle where internal party rivals could lock horns in dramatic fashion.

From the PN’s end, Stephen Spiteri is a shoo-in to get elected once again. In 2017, he won a whopping 4,671 first count votes, 600 more than the established quota. Outside candidates will be hoping to cause an upset, but in truth, it seems practically impossible.

Instead, all eyes should be on the Labour Party with the Prime Minister, Cabinet members, MPs and popular candidates set to battle it out for the four available spots.

Prime Minister Robert Abela will be competing in the district, the first time he is doing so. He will likely lap up most of the first count votes, but there are concerns that members of the inner circle will lose out to party members still loyal to his predecessor, Joseph Muscat, who contested that district in 2017.

Meanwhile, the loss of Helena Dalli, who left to become EU Commissioner, means that a large number of votes is also up for grabs.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, OPM Minister Carmelo Abela, Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius, government whip Glenn Bedingfield, MP Oliver Scicluna and former minister Joe Mizzi are all battling out for the remaining four seats.

It’s clear that some heavyweights will be missing out. Abela will hope that Caruana and Scicluna, who very much form part of his inner circle, will secure a seat in their first election since becoming MPs. Caruana, who is not an active campaigner, will hope that his status is enough to win here and on the 8th Disrtict.

Alison Zerafa Civelli, the Mayor of Bormla who also happens to be Abela’s sister-in-law, also stands a real chance of winning a seat. She’s already massively popular in Bormla, and her ties to the party leader will undoubtedly boost her.

However, at least one of them is likely to miss out. Agius is massively popular in the district, as is Mizzi – and were both elected from the area in 2017. Bedingfield, meanwhile, was elected through a casual election (after Dalli vacated her seat) and has worked hard throughout the legislature on issues that impact the locality.

Abela will be hoping that his canvassers will convince voters to give his allies their preference votes and potentially oust those loyal to Muscat. Abela, who is also running on the 5th district, could also vacate his 2nd District seat and open up the race to a casual election.

Zerafa Civelli could also be one of the many female candidates who will benefit from the gender corrective mechanism.

Muscat, on his part, is trying to influence the decision and has been endorsing Bedingfield and Agius on the campaign trail and visits to the area. His influence will surely play his part with grassroots voters in the area still backing the now-disgraced political leader.