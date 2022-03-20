District Spotlight: Over 7,000 Votes Up For Grabs In Malta’s 7th District Battle That Will See Minister Miss Out

Next up is the 7th District, which covers Dingli, Mġarrr, Imtarfa, Rabat and Żebbuġ

Lovin Malta is examining each district to give you an in-depth guide ahead of the election, arming you with the tools to make a decision that will leave an impact up until 2027.

One Minister stands a real chance of missing out this time around with casual elections looking likely to play a major factor in who ends up on the parliamentary floor.

Over 7,000 first count votes are up for grabs in the battle for Malta’s 7th District as four Cabinet members and party heavyweights face off against one another in internal battles that could turn nasty.

In 2017, the PL’s gap to the PN in the district was at 3,500 votes, but this time round a massive 7,000 votes are up for grabs with Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, former PN MP Jean Pierre Debono and former independent MP Godfrey Farrugia not contesting in the race.

Malta’s 7th District has voted in a three-seat Labour Party majority in the last three general elections. However, that has not always been the case, voting in a strong PN majority in 2003, off the back of the EU referendum.

A fight for over 7,000 votes could turn ugly

The PL will pull out all the stops to keep hold of its majority on the 7th District and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, who is immensely popular in the area, will be key to ensuring it.

Borg received over 5,500 first count votes in 2017, building on his support from 2013. His position as Infrastructure Minister has made Borg the subject of regular criticism from activists amid rampant construction and traffic.

However, surveys continue to show that he is one of, if not the most popular ministers in the country. Borg has been armed with a million euro kitty during the legislature and undertaken major projects, which could see his first count votes grow this time around, particularly with Edward Scicluna’s 3,600 votes up for grabs.

The other PL candidates in the district will be mindful of the role Borg will play in their own campaigns and will be battling for his preference votes. Żebbug Mayor Malcolm Agius Galea, Alicia Bugeja Said and Naomi Cachia will be hoping to be the recipients.

Still, there does appear to be rumblings of discontent in an internal battle with Environment and Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia. Both men’s Cabinet roles overlap – and the victor will want to stamp his authority in Cabinet beyond 2022.

Minister Silvio Schembri will also likely be elected on the district, putting his colleague, Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli in a precarious position.

She has faced significant controversy, while her poor performance as Tourism Minister might put voters in doubt of backing her when faced with trusted hands and new faces.

The PN will be hoping to put up a challenge for the third seat and will be hoping that a battle between the Ministers could put spokes in the wheels of their campaign.

The inclusion of Charles Azzopardi, a former Labour Party Mayor of Rabat and a current PN candidate, might potentially help sway the tide.

The district has proven in the past that it is keen to vote in those close to the localities no matter the party they’re running for, as is the case with Godfrey Farrugia, who was voted in on both the PL and PN ticket in separate elections. Azzopardi might play a major role.

But the PN does have major challenges. Beppe Fenech Adami, who had given up his seat on the district in the last election, is not contesting there this time around, as is Jean Pierre Debono. They received almost 4,000 votes combined last time around.

Former PN leader Adrian Delia will likely eat up a lot of votes. Despite continued controversy over his tenure and his links to murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, Delia remains popular among grassroots voters after his period as leader.

However, MPs Ryan Callus and Graziella Galea will be hoping to make an impact – as will newcomers like Rebekah Cilia.