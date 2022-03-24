District Spotlight: Elections Are Won And Lost In Gozo With PL Likely To Increase Majority

Elections are won and lost in Gozo and Malta’s sister island looks on course to remain red in the general election. But with the loss of four MPs, the race remains wide open with the PN looking to cause a major upset. Lovin Malta is examining each district to give you an in-depth guide ahead of the election, arming you with the tools to make a decision that will leave an impact up until 2027. Next up is the 13th District, which covers Gozo and Comino.

What happened in previous elections? Gozo was once a PN stronghold, having voted in a 55% majority in 2008. However, that gap has slowly been obliterated since then. In 2013, the PN won by just a few hundred votes, with the PL eventually recording a 1,000 vote majority in 2017. The PN has also lost significant influence in Gozo over the past few years. Several Mayors have left the party and become independent, with the PN even losing the presidency of the Gozo regional council. Most recently, Għasri Mayor Daniel Attard left the PN, giving a speech at a PL rally a few days later.

Ministers putting out all the stops to increase majority in Gozo Four MPs who were elected in 2017 or through casual elections are not contesting this time around, opening up the race for fresh faces to capitalise. Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo should have enough firepower to secure a red majority in the election. Both work closely with sectors that are close to the hearts of people on the island. Camilleri has engaged in a lucrative campaign, with heads of the hunting lobby given a front seat at campaign rallies. Hunting falls under Camilleri’s remit. However, it is still unclear whether Justyne Caruana’s scandalous tenure will impact support on the district. Caruana was twice made to resign from Cabinet in the last few years. She was first made to resign as Gozo Minister in 2019, soon after revelations that her now estranged husband Silvio Valletta was leaking information to Yorgen Fenech and other perpetrators in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia Caruana was later reinstated into Cabinet as the Education Ministerr. However, she was forced out after revelations that she provided her boyfriend with a lucrative 5,000 job for work he never even conducted. The PL has put out popular candidates to make up for the shortfall in the form of Xagħra mayor Christian Zammit and JoEtienne Abela. One of the two will likely win the third PL seat. The PN will be hoping to win back the district. However, it seems unlikely. Chris Said remains immensely popular on the district and will likely win one of the PN’s seats. However, the loss of Marthese Portelli, David Stellini and the late Frederick Azzopardi means that the PN has an uphill battle to climb. MPs Kevin Cutajar and Josep Ellis, who replaced outgoing MPs, will be aiming to secure their seats and build on their results from 2017. MP Claudette Buttigieg is also running on the district but it remains to be seen whether her presence will make an impact in a district notorious for voting in its own. Newcomer Alex Borg is an outside choice to cause an upset and has very good connections on the island.

What are the key issues? Gozo, as its own island, faces a wide myriad of issues. However, the brain drain in the island is a major concern. Swathes of young Gozitans are leaving the island for better opportunities and it’s creating issues on the district. Connectivity remains an issue with the proposed tunnel seemingly on the backburner. The situation has improved with the introduction of fast ferry services, but in truth, more needs to be done to help create industries on the island. Niche tourism has worked well, but really more effort should be put into creating new industries on the island so that Gozitans can at least have the option of remaining in the island. Development is also a major concern, particularly as developers continue to speculate over land in the area. Gozo’s natural beauty is paying the price and Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli has become the face of atrocious development on the island. A medieval foundation’s attempts to evict scores of Gozitan families will also not be forgotten. Rural issues are also at the heart of Gozo, particularly when Ministers Camilleri and Refalo work so intimately in the sectors. Both also regularly pander to hunters of which there are many in Gozo.

Who will come out on top? All indications point towards the Labour Party winning the majority by an even larger gap this time around. However, all eyes will be on which candidates are elected. The PN could still mount a serious challenge, with just hundreds of votes separating the two parties in the last two general elections. Casual elections are unlikely unless Buttigieg gets elected as Gozitan MPs are notoriously wary of giving up their seats in their home district. Who do you think will win?