District Spotlight: Konrad Mizzi And Corruption Allegations Could Be Crucial In 4th District Battle

With the loss of Konrad Mizzi following a waft of corruption allegations, Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister will look to be the driving force in a tense contest that could serve up some twists and turns.

Next up is the 4th District, a traditionally Labour Party leaning district that includes Gudja, Paola, Santa Luċija, Tarxien and a part of Fgura.

Lovin Malta is examining each district to give you an in-depth guide ahead of the election, arming you with the tools to make a decision that will leave an impact up until 2027.

Corruption allegations could play a central role in the battle in Malta’s 4th District with party heavyweights and ambitious fresh faces set to go head to head in the fight for parliamentary seats.

However, it did vote in two PN MPs in every election between Independence and 2008, meaning that the Labour Party’s dominance is anything but guaranteed.

Malta’s 4th district has voted in a four-seat Labour Party majority in the last two general elections each time.

Konrad Mizzi’s resignation and corruption allegations could impact the vote

A lot has changed since 2017. Back then, Konrad Mizzi was hoisted upon the shoulders of Labour Party supporters at the counting hall. Now, he’s been expelled from the party and political life, “finding God” amid continued scrutiny over alleged wrongdoings.

He was an extremely popular figure in the district, receiving just under 5,000 first count votes in 2017. His loss presents a massive opportunity for Labour Party figures to set their mark but they’ll need to be wary of a potential PN rival stealing one of the four seats.

It remains to be seen whether the fall of Mizzi could lead to Labour Party supporters switching sides following the damning allegations and association to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. However, they could potentially not turn up to vote altogether.

From the PN’s side, the presence of Jason Azzopardi and Mark Anthony Sammut, both vocal figures over good governance issues, could capitalise and bring the party an unexpected seat.

The Labour Party will not give it away handy and the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne will certainly help ease concerns of any weary supporters. He has been a stable figure amid the chaos, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fearne has built up substantial grassroots support following his leadership bid and will be hoping to build on his 5,400 first count votes to really put a marker down on his position within the administration.

The loss of Silvio Parnis on the district does also open up some major opportunities, having received over 3,300 first count votes

Potentially getting the most first count votes than any Labour Party candidate, including Prime Minister Robert Abela, could entice Fearne to put out all the stops. Still, some animosity of COVID-19 restrictions in his district might sour his chances to do so.

Byron Camilleri, who is the Home Affairs Minister, will also be hoping to eat up some of Mizzi’s votes. He’s a crucial part of Malta’s law and order machine – his position will help present an image of safety and justice to the community.

Jonathan Attard and Oliver Scicluna, who was co-opted by Abela into Parliament, will be doing all they can to get them, as would the Prime Minister.

But they do face stiff challenges. Glenn Bedingfield is also competing in the district and while his attentions are focused on the 2nd, he will still be laying the groundwork in the area.

But it could be the PN who unexpectedly takes it. Azzopardi, who got elected in 2017, will likely win the PN’s first.

However, Mark Anthony Sammut, a popular figure within the PN ranks who has made a name for himself at protests, could potentially challenge Azzopardi and in the process steal the second seat. He received 1,400 first count votes in 2017 and will likely build on that.

Carm Mifsud Bonnici, who received 1,500 first count votes in the last election, could also put up a challenge. However, he is a long-standing politician whose votes have dwindled from election to election.

There are some outside contenders. Julie Zahra, who has been busy making TV appearances on behalf of the party, could seize her chance – but it seems unlikely that she will put up a major challenge to established faces.