​​District Spotlight: Labour Party Could Land A Lethal Blow On PN In Malta’s 6th District

Next up is the 6th District, which covers Luqa, Qormi and Siġġiewi.

Lovin Malta is examining each district to give you an in-depth guide ahead of the election, arming you with the tools to make a decision that will leave an impact up until 2027.

Candidates in Malta’s 6th District are pulling out all the stops in this general election as party heavyweights duke it out for one of the coveted MP seats, with some major figures set to miss out.

However, the PL’s majority has increased election after election – and this time around the party is on the cards to secure four seats.

The Labour Party won 60% of the vote in 2017, securing a three-seat majority in the process, following a common trend in previous elections.

Labour Party could win four seats and land a lethal blow to PN

The Labour Party won three out of the five available seats in the 2017 general election but stands a real chance of walking away with four this time around.

The loss of Clyde Puli, who won 2,500 first count votes in 2017, has opened a major hole in the PN, which could struggle to bring fresh faces into parliament. Puli also represents a large chunk of disgruntled PN voters who are unhappy with how Adrian Delia was ousted from the helm of the party.

Ryan Callus, who was elected ahead of Puli last time around, looks almost guaranteed to win a seat for the PN. However, it remains to be seen whether candidates like Alessia Psaila Zammit and Jerome Caruana Cilia can capitalise and seize the opportunity.

They’re facing an intense challenge from the Labour Party, which has three key ministers and an MP contesting on the district. Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg is one of the most popular Cabinet members in the country but did not get elected on the district in 2017 and will be hoping to ensure it does not happen again.

Minister Roderick Galdes has been elected on the district in every election he has contested, while Minister Silvio Schembri has performed well in the area.

Rosianne Cutajar, who got elected off the district in 2017 after a casual election, is working hard to ensure she’s elected at the first time of asking. There has been controversy with allegations of treating in the area as they battle it out.

The district is Prime Minister Robert Abela’s home district. He received over 3,400 first count votes in 2017 but is not contesting there this time around, freeing up a wealth of votes for hungry candidates.

Abela’s popularity there might also galvanise party supporters, swaying the tide towards a four-seat majority.

Casual elections could also play their part with Borg and Schembri likely to get elected on multiple districts.

ADPD’s Sandra Gauci might also impact the result. While it is unlikely that she will get elected, she could potentially eat up some votes that would have otherwise gone towards more established candidates.