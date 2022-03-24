District Spotlight: Labour Party Stealing PN Majority On 12th District Is In Touching Distance 

The Labour Party is in touching distance of stealing the PN’s majority on the 12th District and looks likely to land a major blow in what used to be a strongly-blue district. It looks like it’s going to be an intense battle for seats with the Labour Party capitalising on a somewhat weak PN candidate list by field a strong crop of politicians. Lovin Malta is examining each district to give you an in-depth guide ahead of the election, arming you with the tools to make a decision that will leave an impact up until 2027. Next up is the 12th District, which covers Mellieħa, Naxxar and St Paul’s Bay.

What happened in previous elections? Less than 800 votes separated the PN and PL in 2017, with the opposition party walking away with a slim majority on the hotly contested district. The area was once a PN stronghold, with the party taking home almost 60% of the vote in 2008. However, that majority has been completely obliterated since then. There has also been a turning tide in the locality with St Paul’s Bay and Mellieħa both voting in PL-led local councils, while Naxxar’s PN Mayor, Mary Muscat Fenech Adami, continues to court controversy over a conflict of interest in a proposed development at the former Trade Fair Grounds car park.

Strong PL candidates set to turn 12th District red All eyes will be on Malta’s 12th District this election and looks likely to swing red for the first time in decades. And this election is the opportune moment to strike. In 2017, PN leader Simon Busuttil contested on the district, taking home around 9,400 first count votes, which is almost 80% of the total votes the party received. He was a crucial part in tipping the scales in the PN’s favour. Without Busuttil or current leader Grech contesting, it looks like it’s going to be very different this time around. It will be a major hurdle to overcome and MPs like Claudette Buttigieg, Robert Cutajar and Graziella Galea will be working hard to ensure the party keeps hold of its three seats. Ivan Bartolo, who gave up his seat for Grech in 2020, will be aiming to help soften the blow. However, an overall weak field compared to PL seems like the final nail in the coffin for blue dominance on the 12th District. Ivan Castillo will be hoping to make an impact, while Maria Deguara’s popularity might help the cause. Though, it seems very unlikely. The Labour Party is not playing around. Evarist Bartolo, Clayton Bartolo and Michael Farrugia are all popular candidates on the district, while the presence of Mellieħa Mayor Dario Vella is a major boost for the ruling party. Meanwhile, MP Jonathan Attard and Naomi Cachia will be doing all they can to leave their mark.

What are the key issues of the district? The 12th District does face major challenges in terms of overdevelopment. However, St Paul’s Bay in particular has suffered from never-ending construction, while significant waves of migration into the area have radically changed its demographics. It has created sore points in the locality, which voted in the PL majority in its local council in 2019. Graziella Galea was the PN mayor of the locality and was subject to a vote of no confidence when she resigned from the role. Expect migration and development to play major roles in the fight for seats. Meanwhile, it is as yet unclear whether candidates like Clayton Bartolo and Michale Farrugia will be affected by scandal and other unsavoury allegations.

Who is going to come out on top? All indications are pointing towards a Labour Party majority in the district but expect the vote to be extremely close with preferences votes as far as the 23rd count. Who do you think will win?