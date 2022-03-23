District Spotlight: New Names Can Score Big In 10th District Battle That Could See PN Win Four Seats

Next up is the 10th District, which covers Gżira, Pembroke, St Julian’s, Sliema, Baħar Iċ-Ċaghaq, Salina and parts of Naxxar.

Lovin Malta is examining each district to give you an in-depth guide ahead of the election, arming you with the tools to make a decision that will leave an impact up until 2027.

Corruption allegations and overdevelopment could play a major role as newcomers and party heavyweights battle it out for parliamentary seats.

A new lineup of fresh candidates could see the PN win back a major majority on the 10th District, its long-standing stronghold. But the Labour Party is doing all it can to keep hold of two seats in its rival’s backyard.

Smaller political parties, particularly AD and PD, have performed well in the district., In 2017, Marlene Farrugia, a PD candidate on a PN ticket, was even elected in the area.

However, the district used to elect a four-seat PN majority, doing so in every election between 1992 and 2008.

The PN won a three-seat majority in the 10th District with its biggest margin to the Labour Party winning 60% of the vote and improving on its result from 2013.

New faces could cause major upsets – who are the frontrunners?

The PN has at times taken support on the 10th District for granted, despite being a major stronghold on the island. However, last election, established candidates like George Pullicino and Francis Zammit Dimech were rejected by voters, in favour of fresh faces.

Farrugia and the PD expertly capitalised on that sentiment and stormed to an unlikely victory. Unfortunately, the party has failed to build on that and looks unlikely to pull off a strategic masterclass this time around.

The party has responded and has completely reshuffled the grid to try to strike a balance between long-standing MPs and new candidates in a bid to potentially steal back the fourth seat.

Robert Arrigo is immensely popular in the district and received just under 5,000 first counts in 2017. He will likely be elected on the first count once again with his preference votes potentially playing a major role in the race.

There are also a significant number of first count votes to play for after a number of 2017 candidates chose not to contest the election.

Karl Gouder, who has been in parliament since 2010, will be hoping to build on his result from 2017.

Joe Giglio, a newcomer to the election, stands a real chance of getting a seat after having built up substantial support following some strong appearances on television.

He’s seen as a potential future challenger to the leadership and an incredible performance among grassroots supporters could tempt him to take the plunge, particularly since party statute demands a leadership race if the PN loses the election.

There are other strong fresh faces too, particularly in Eve Borg Bonello and Emma Portelli Bonnici, who are young MPs that have made a name for themselves within party structures. Meanwhile, Mark Anthony Sammut, a newcomer to the district, will be hoping to perform well, as will Graham Bencini.

However, they face a stiff challenge from mayors in the area. Sliema Mayor Graziella Attard Previ, St Julian’s Mayor Albert Buttigieg and Swieqi Mayor Noel Muscat are contesting. Each of them had a decent performance in 2017 and will be in a chance of winning a seat.

Karol Aquilina, who was elected on the district in 2017 through a casual election, might struggle and may have to rely on getting elected in a similar fashion once again.

The strong field should be alarm bells for the Labour Party, but they have responded. Ministers Evarist Bartolo and Michael Falzon are regularly strong performers in the district and have built up significant support bases there.

Minister Clifton Grima has also been busy in the area, providing significant funding to massively popular water polo clubs in the area during his tenure as Parliamentary Secretary for Sport in 2021.

Rebecca Buttigieg, JoEtienne Abela and Felix Busuttil Galea are outsiders to the race with the Ministers likely to eat up all the first count votes. However, a casual election could be on the cards with Falzon and Bartolo likely to get elected on multiple districts. Buttigieg could be the most likely recipient.

Smaller political parties and independents like Arnold Cassola will be hoping for a good performance, but it seems unlikely with surveys putting them collectively below 2%.