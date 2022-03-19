Doctors For Life Ask Robert Abela To Clarify Possible ‘Pro Abortion’ Pledge In PL Manifesto

Pro-life group Doctors For Life have raised concerns over the Labour Party’s electoral proposal for sexual health policy, over concerns that their 506th proposal could be construed as ‘pro-abortion’.

They took to address the matter in a press release.

“DFL strongly affirms that killing of early human life is unethical and that the right to life should always be safeguarded,” they wrote.

“To this end, we are appealing to the Prime Minister, who has on numerous occasions clearly stated his stand against abortion, to urge the PL to issue a statement clarifying what is being defined by ‘drittijiet sesswali u riproduttivi’ and to categorically exclude abortion from this definition.”

“In the absence of the above, DFL will have to assume that the proposal does include the provision of abortion. Thus, whilst remaining politically neutral and not advocating support for any particular party, we will be advising the electorate that supporting proposal 506 of the PL manifesto, as it stands today, may be endorsing the future legislation of abortion.”