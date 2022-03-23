Dogged Cassola Puts Foot Down In Sit-In Protest After Being Denied Entry To Dubious Votes Area

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola put his foot down yesterday and staged a sit-in protest at the voting hall in Naxxar.

This came after he was denied entry into the area which examines the “dubious” votes, votes that were not given an immediate pass by the Electoral Commission and need to be re-assessed.

“Electoral Commission refused to give me a pass to enter the area where dubious votes are examined, so I protested,” Cassola said in a statement.

He thanked a “kind receptionist” who offered him a hot coffee as he spent an hour and a half “in the cold”.