Edward Zammit Lewis And Carmelo Abela Left Out Of Prime Minister’s New Cabinet

Former Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and former Broadcasting Minister Carmelo Abela have been left out in the cold after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced his new Cabinet.

As the first Cabinet of this legislature was announced, it was confirmed that there was no room for Abela and Zammit Lewis, even though they had received 2,067 and 2,430 first-count votes respectively.

Both ministers found themselves at the centre of controversy during the last legislature.

Zammit Lewis was revealed to have enjoyed a close friendship with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, infamously describing PL supporters as Ġaħan (stupid) in a particular text to him.

Meanwhile, Abela was accused of involvement in the notorious 2010 attempted heist of HSBC’s headquarters. He has denied the allegation and sued former PN MP Jason Azzopardi for libel.

They are two of only six PL MPs who were elected last weekend but who didn’t get elected to Cabinet. Former parliamentary secretaries Deo Debattista, Chris Agius and Alex Muscat have been left out in the cold too.

Former Minister Michael Farrugia hasn’t been appointed to Cabinet either but has been touted as the next Speaker.