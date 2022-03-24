Here’s What Small Political Parties In Malta Have Done In The Last Week Of The Election Campaign

In just two days, Malta will be electing a new government to lead them into the next five years. The snap election is one of the biggest and most important ones Malta has faced in years, especially in light of dozens of cases of corruption and scandal.

It is also the first time that a few of the small political parties will be contesting in a Maltese general election.

So, just in case you feel like you’ve missed out on anything, here is a list of what they’ve been up to this week:

ADPD

Denied access to electoral counting data

Members of ADPD have been denied access to electoral counting data entirely, disallowing them from checking and verifying the counting process.

“We cannot put our mind at rest as to the absence of foul play in the process”, said representatives of the party.

The Electoral Commission has apparently stuck by their decision, basing it on the electoral law which grants exclusive rights of access to electoral counting data to political parties represented in parliament.

“If the Electoral Commission keeps refusing to solve the problem it will confirm that PLPN have hijacked this important institution in ensuring that the electoral process is run fairly”.

Proposals on LGBTIQ+ rights

Non-binary candidate, Mina Tolu recently spoke about the party’s set of proposals regarding LGBTIQ+ rights. These include: