Election 2022: Here’s What Malta’s Labour Party Got Up To During Week Four
We’re officially at the end of week four for this election’s electoral campaign – and things are getting spicier by the minute.
Prime Minister Robert Abela and opposition leader Bernard Grech went head to head in yet another election debate – the second one for the campaign – hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.
The debate
Facing off at the Chamber of Commerce, the debate between Malta’s Prime Minister and PN leader cut a stark contrast between the one held at the University of Malta, which was dominated by a tribalistic audience and political soundbites.
During the debate, Abela and Grech presented very different visions when it comes to Malta’s economic future. The Prime Minister focused on stability, presenting the government as a pair of safe hands to guide the country through the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine.
Moderator Rachel Attard was quick to question the financial viability of each party’s manifesto, particularly amid concerns over the rising cost of living and millions being spent to soften negative economic impact. Neither party have proposed increasing taxes, leading to serious questions as to how either plans to pay for their plans.
Towards the end of the debate, Attard issued a challenging question to the two leaders. Using current development issues in Gozo as evidence, Attard asked whether the Planning Authority had become a permit authority.
Abela first referenced a recent controversial decision to approve Joseph Portelli’s mega-development in Sannat, saying that it had a lot more procedure to follow until officially being approved.
Grech immediately referenced a dinner Abela had with Portelli in the lead up to the permit being approved – a scandalous finding which emerged from this week’s events.
Lovin Malta was informed that the dinner was organised by Portelli on Saturday 5th March following an event in Sannat. The Shift News has since confirmed the dinner, which included several major developers from the sister island.
And the arrival of the cheques…
Citizens all over Malta began to receive the stimulus cheques that were promised by Prime Minister Robert Abela over the last few weeks, and it’s safe to say that the exaggerated reactions were not expected.
Upon receiving it, a man was so delighted with his cheques that he filmed himself in a TikTok video celebrating the Labour Party to the ‘Bella Ciao’ tune.
“U grazzi Prim, grazzi Prim, grazzi Prim Prim Prim!”
And on the other end of the spectrum, a man filmed himself burning the stimulus cheques, saying “Is this how you are trying to buy my vote?” he asked Prime Minister Robert Abela. “This is what I’m going to do to them. Can you see?” as he burns the cheques with a blow torch.
Abela and Grech are now set to meet again next week for their final debate on TVM ahead of the election, on 23rd March.
Tag someone that needs to read this