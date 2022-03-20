Election 2022: Here’s What Malta’s Labour Party Got Up To During Week Four

Prime Minister Robert Abela and opposition leader Bernard Grech went head to head in yet another election debate – the second one for the campaign – hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

We’re officially at the end of week four for this election’s electoral campaign – and things are getting spicier by the minute.

The debate

Facing off at the Chamber of Commerce, the debate between Malta’s Prime Minister and PN leader cut a stark contrast between the one held at the University of Malta, which was dominated by a tribalistic audience and political soundbites.

During the debate, Abela and Grech presented very different visions when it comes to Malta’s economic future. The Prime Minister focused on stability, presenting the government as a pair of safe hands to guide the country through the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moderator Rachel Attard was quick to question the financial viability of each party’s manifesto, particularly amid concerns over the rising cost of living and millions being spent to soften negative economic impact. Neither party have proposed increasing taxes, leading to serious questions as to how either plans to pay for their plans.

Towards the end of the debate, Attard issued a challenging question to the two leaders. Using current development issues in Gozo as evidence, Attard asked whether the Planning Authority had become a permit authority.

Abela first referenced a recent controversial decision to approve Joseph Portelli’s mega-development in Sannat, saying that it had a lot more procedure to follow until officially being approved.

Grech immediately referenced a dinner Abela had with Portelli in the lead up to the permit being approved – a scandalous finding which emerged from this week’s events.

Lovin Malta was informed that the dinner was organised by Portelli on Saturday 5th March following an event in Sannat. The Shift News has since confirmed the dinner, which included several major developers from the sister island.