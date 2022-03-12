Election 2022: Here’s What Malta’s Labour Party Got Up To During Week Three

We’re officially at the end of week three for this election’s electoral campaign – and the Labour Party has finally released its long-awaited electoral manifesto.

In terms of the manifesto, Abela had so far been unveiling some proposals during press conferences. However, an announcement at a mass meeting last week revealed that the document would be published on Friday, with the party publishing its manifesto in full yesterday.

Containing 1,000 proposals, the PL published its manifesto during the General Conference last night, with Prime Minister Robert Abela stating it is promoting the concept of fairness in society.

And this came just the day after Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech faced off in the first debate for this electoral campaign, held at the University of Malta.

The Public Broadcasting Authority also announced that Prime Minister Robert Abela and PN leader Bernard Grech will face off in a televised debate on Malta’s national broadcaster, TVM, on 23rd March.

And while Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli took a Eurovision dig at PN candidate Julie Zahra, Rosianne Cutajar said that if she “were a PN member, she would rip up her tessera and return to sender”.

Cutajar was also once again caught treating, with photos sent to Lovin Malta showing Cutajar visiting voters and their children outside of San Bastjan Primary School, handing them out mugs celebrating women.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri reported a man straight to the police commissioner over a Facebook comment that “one can expect a car bomb” with the Labour Party.

Labour president Ramona Attard also delivered a powerful speech at her party’s general conference on Friday, recounting how she suffered a pregnancy miscarriage on that exact day seven years ago.

Apart from the newly released manifesto, what was pledged this week?