Eve Borg Bonello Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing In Pain At Final PN Rally
Teenage PN candidate Eve Borg Bonello was rushed to hospital this evening after collapsing in pain at a rally this evening.
Borg Bonello said she was at the PN’s final rally in St George’s Square, Valletta, when she was struck with pain “that came out of nowhere”.
She visited a polyclinic and was rushed to hospital.
“Praying to be back in action by Saturday,” Borg Bonello said. “Till then, let nothing stop the good fight, continue convincing people to do the right thing.”
At 18 years of age, Borg Bonello is the youngest ever candidate to represent a major political party in Maltese history. If she gets elected, she will become Malta’s youngest ever MP and one of the youngest MPs in the world.
