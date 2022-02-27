Every Locality In Malta Will Have New Green Areas Under Labour Leadership

Every locality in Malta could expect to share the piece of the cake that is the €700 million war chest promised in the past week, by the Labour Party, to be allocated to the nation’s environmental sector.

News of this came from PL MP Daniel Micallef, who opened the PL rally in Naxxar on Sunday, recounting his answer to a concerned Naxxar resident who asked if his locality would be seeing any more green zones

“To this, I answer that our €700 million fund is going to hit every single locality in Malta,” Micallef said.

This was said with reference to Prime Minister Robert Abela’s pledge to invest the whopping sum in green areas over a seven-year period if the Labour Party wins the upcoming election.