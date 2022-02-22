Everyone Will Get A €100 Or €200 Cheque During Election Campaign, Robert Abela Confirms 

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed that government plans to give all workers and students a €100 cheque and pensioners and people on social benefits a €200 cheque will be put into motion during the election campaign.

“Since the inflation issue needed to be addressed, it’s natural that the support should be given immediately,” Abela said in response to questions at a press conference this morning.

“We want to help people and not postpone the aid as previous PN administrations did. Back in 2008, the PN government quickly reacted to [the financial crisis] by placing more burdens on people.”