Everyone Will Get A €100 Or €200 Cheque During Election Campaign, Robert Abela Confirms
Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed that government plans to give all workers and students a €100 cheque and pensioners and people on social benefits a €200 cheque will be put into motion during the election campaign.
“Since the inflation issue needed to be addressed, it’s natural that the support should be given immediately,” Abela said in response to questions at a press conference this morning.
“We want to help people and not postpone the aid as previous PN administrations did. Back in 2008, the PN government quickly reacted to [the financial crisis] by placing more burdens on people.”
Abela announced the cheque scheme earlier this month as a response to inflation, describing it as a cash injection to stimulate the economy similar to the two rounds of COVID-19 vouchers.
It is over and above the annual tax refund scheme, which will also be extended next year, with refunds oscillating between €60 and €140.
At today’s press conference, Abela pledged to widen the brackets which dictate how much income tax people must pay, a move which he estimated will see people’s annual take-home pay increase by an average of €255.
Do you think the cheque scheme should be postponed until after the election?