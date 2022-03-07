‘Excellence Centres, Grants And More’: PN To Make Education An ‘International Reference Point’

“Our teachers are not only given thanks through words, but through actions too,” Grech began. “For their hard work, which they have in recent times done at their own risk and the ones they hold dear.”

In recent days, the PN has hit education with a multitude of angles in an effort to revamp the sector in Malta. A Party press call delivered on Monday saw several additional proposals added to that, in the Party’s mission to make the country an ‘International reference point’ across the globe through “radical changes in the sector.”

‘Centres of Excellence’, nutrition policies, vouchers, and more. Plans for a radical overhaul of the country’s education sector have been announced by the PN.

“Our strategy is based on a formula that is tied to the gross domestic product of the country. We are working for better conditions on every single level.”

“We will open a specialised secondary school every year for people to excel in technology, the metaverse, virtual reality, manufacturing, robotics, arts and culture, alongside excellence programs for apprenticeships, by partnering with reputable entities able to deliver this education; incentivising them with up to a 35% reduction in tax.”

“The excellence centers will also include tying together sports, arts, and music. For that there will be a wide ecosystem focused on sowing seeds for the future, by way of our children,” he added.

Aside from better salaries for educators, the party today announced that they would also be introducing foods of high nutritional value. A strategy meant to combat Malta’s worsening situation of childhood obesity, which has touched the lives of 40% of kids of middle-school age.

In addition, Grech spoke of the Party’s aims to increase family time between all stakeholders of the education sector. Students and educators alike. And on the subject of free time, we could also be made to see ‘Study Leave’ being introduced to those undertaking exams or working full-time, for courses of MQF level 5 and beyond.

More stipends, opportunities abroad, better incentives for extracurricular activities, it was just the beginning, according to Opposition Leader Bernard Grech.

Parents too, would see themselves pulled into the party’s plans with Grech talking of schemes to have reductions on tax to parents of children engaged in sport-related activities, including a Є300 grant, if the child is under age 18, for simply taking part in an extracurricular activity. Vouchers of up to Є500, for persons of age 16 – 24 years engaged in the sporting or art sector will be set up.

“There will be an incentive to help every person in Malta develop their talents on a personal basis. Because we all come from different walks of life.”