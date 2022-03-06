PN’s Property Tax Reduction Would Help Tenants And Landlords, Developers’ Lobby Says

Proposals set out by the PN could incentivise Maltese landlords and tenants to find common ground on skyrocketing rent, Malta Developers Association Michael Stivala has said.

The proposal refers to a substantial reduction in the rates of tax for the rental of property, across three brackets.

However, there are questions as to whether the system will benefit landlords.

Properties rented out at €300 a month will not be taxed at all, while those rented out for between €301 and €600 will be taxed at 7.5%, and anything more expensive will be taxed at 15%, which is the current flat rate.

Lovin Malta reached out to Stivala, to hear his views as to whether this could stimulate the lowering of rents from the private sector.

“The MDA was the first association to reduce the tax on rental property from 35% to 15%. In 2014. The Government accepted our approval,” he began.

“The revenue of the government in 2014 was €5.7 Million, while in 2020 the revenue was €57.3 Million.”

“Our proposals, for both parties was for landlords who rent the residential property for five years and more and for rents of €600 per month – that they will have their tax reduced drastically.”

“This will help tenants in lower-income groups and incentivize landlords to go for longer-term rather than the yearly leases.”