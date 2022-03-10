Fanatical Crowd Dominates Malta’s First Debate: Here’s What Happened When Abela, Grech And Party Leaders Faced Off 

A five-year wait to see Malta’s political leaders go head to head finally came to an end today at the University of Malta with the first in a series of debates ahead of the general election. All eyes were on Prime Minister Robert Abela and PN leader Bernard Grech, as to the two main party leaders faced off – but in truth, even the smaller candidates managed to make their voices heard. And while the event might have finally breathed some life into what has been a drab election so far, crowd reactions have dominated the agenda instead of actual policy proposals.



Still the itch for a more engaging campaign was only partially scratched because the format of the debate meant that an actual sparring match was not able to happen. Here’s what went down at the debate:

1. University crowd proves that Malta’s political future is bleak University students are meant to be some of the best of what the country has to offer, but if today’s audience was anything to go by the country’s future is not as bright as one would hope. From the get go, it was clear that a large portion of the crowd was simply there to cheer on their party leader rather than listen to actual policy, launching jeers and cheers before anyone opened their mouths. It was in keeping with previous editions and to a certain extent predicted, but one always hopes that students might set an example of what proper political discussion should look like. It was a farce at points with scores of students chanting aimlessly at whatever was said, treating the scenario like a football match rather than a genuine exchange of ideas. It’s clear that the PL and PN did all they could to hijack the event and flood it with its supporters. It was a stark reminder that even though many of us would like to believe that the country is moving away from partisanship, the truth is that the younger generations are just as tribal as the ones that came before them. Yasmine Ellul, to her credit, performed impeccably as the moderator. She kept to the rules and consistently reminded the crowd to respect others’ opinions. She reiterated that the audience was ultimately representing the University. It might be time for student organisations to either seriously step up the vetting process or have to take the regrettable decision of hosting debates without an audience. While this would go against the spirit of the event, so does the contribution provided by the attendees.

2. Bernard Grech steps up to the plate but fails to land a killer blow In what was effectively his first-ever televised debate, Grech performed admirably in the face of jeers from some sections of the crowd that started before he even took to the podium. It should not have been a surprise to many with Grech catapulting himself to the top of the PN leadership off the back of appearances on Xarabank and Net. Still, he did manage to hold his own during the debate. He landed some blows against Abela by constantly claiming that the PL was copying the PN’s proposals, insisting that it proved he had no vision. Grech also made heavy reference to Abela’s tax issues which put the Prime Minister in a corner. On the environment, he also performed well. However, Abela was able to put Grech under pressure over the lack of sustained figures to the party’s proposals while he was able to manage to dodge and evade other criticism, deflecting it back to his counterpart. Ultimately, Grech did not do enough though and failed to spell out how the many problems of the government are

3. Abela does enough to keep ahead and handles attacks well Abela, who benefitted massively from strong support in the crowd, was able to ride the wave of cheers to keep on top of attacks coming from all parties. Each of the party leaders had some strong words for the Prime Minister and he did manage to respond effectively when called upon. The Prime Minister seemed ready for the attacks and was armed with responses at the ready. It was not a vintage performance with Abela still resorting to spin when it came to the PN’s proposals but certainly did manage to highlight the work being done to address some major issues in the country. Interestingly, the crowd’s behaviour might have worked against Abela with many commenters online decrying the blind support for the party leader. Of course, it can play to his benefit and may push forward the idea that the student population is firmly behind the PL leader.

4. Carmel Cacopardo and Ivan Grech Mintoff make an impact ADPD remains Malta’s largest small political party despite performing poorly in surveys and elections. Still, Carmel Cacopardo proved that a lack of support should not be an excuse for weak policy. He answered questions clearly and thoughtfully, providing real solutions to the many problems in the country that went beyond freebies and monetary investment. Unfortunately, his message, as strong as it can be, struggles with weak delivery and it’s unclear whether his strong performance will make an impact on voters’ choices. Still, there will be questions whether Arnold Cassola could have been stronger. Ivan Grech Mintoff and Paul Salomone tried to make their mark, but their more conservative message did not translate to the audience, particularly when Grech Mintoff began laying out his party’s concerns over education over gender in schools. The ABBA leader did land a zinger when it came to Neville Gafa’s medical vis scandal and overall did quite well to articulate his party’s position. Still, he also looked unprepared when he was not able to answer a question because he was running out of allotted time. If Salomone and Grech Mintoff are vying for the same votes, it seems that Grech Mintoff came out the victor.

5. Corruption allegations were completely ignored One thing that has plagued and continues to plague the Labour administration is corruption allegations, particularly when it comes to government deals like Electrogas, Vitals and the Montenegro wind farm. As much as Abela would like to say that these issues came before his tenure, the truth is that his parliamentary group remains very much one that was moulded in Muscat’s image. He should have been taken to task over the affairs, and while it was certainly not up to the moderator to do so, Grech should have capitalised on the opportunity and laid out the issues head-on. Even when it came to the public inquiry replies were weak and Grech did not do enough. It seems that Grech remains reluctant to enter into a direct battle with Abela – and while he may think it would be the safer option, public debates watched by the whole nation is the perfect platform to land a significant blow.

6. But we’re still unsure of what the leaders stand for In a debate that was dominated by back and forths and crowds cheering – the leaders said a lot about themselves but in truth very little about the difference between them. It felt like it was mostly soundbites rather than a discussion on their views and vision for the country. Of course, this is just the start and more will likely be revealed in debates to come. Five men standing on the platform also made for the uncomfortable realisation of the lack of female representation at the very top of political parties. It continues to reflect a Maltese political reality that is still far too stagnant and resistant to generational and social change. Nowhere was this more clear in the debate surrounding sexual health. While each of them was quick to claim their opposition to abortion, Cacopardo was the only one who urged compassion, calling for the practice to at least be decriminalised. If this debate marks the start of the second part of the electoral campaign here is to hoping that the remaining two show a more constructive side of both our political class and the electorate tasked with voting them in. Who do you think won the debate?