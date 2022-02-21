د . إAEDSRر . س

Floriana Green City ‘Dream’ Will Become A Reality, Environment Minister Announces 

Floriana’s traffic-heavy main road Triq Sant’Anna will become a pedestrianised green area if the PL wins the upcoming election, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has announced.

“This project is a dream for many… not only is it possible but it’s going to happen as well,” Farrugia said. 

“The area from the Lion Fountain to the War Memorial will become a green and recreational area, while traffic will move underground. A pedestrian link will meanwhile be set up to Castille and Valletta.”

Plans for such a project were initially proposed by the architectural firm DHI Periti in 2014.

Interviewed by Lovin Malta last year, architect Ian Camilleri Cassar said the project could see Malta become a global case study on green planning: taking the most polluted streets on the island and completely revamping them.

