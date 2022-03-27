Former PN Candidate Calls Out ‘Elitist Clique Who Tried To Destroy’ Adrian Delia 

Following today’s election landslide, former PN European Parliament Michael Briguglio gave his two cents on what exactly went wrong within the party.

“When an elitist clique tried to destroy a democratically elected leader who happened to have not been chosen by them, and when they did the same with those who defended democracy, the PN didn’t only lose respect with several of its own activists but sent a message to the people that they believe there are chosen ones and those who aren’t chosen,” Briguglio wrote in a blog post.

This was a reference to how PN MPs fought against Adrian Delia’s leadership of the party. After losing a vote of no confidence in 2020, Delia faced an internal leadership election which he ended up losing to the present leader Bernard Grech.