Former PN Candidate Calls Out ‘Elitist Clique Who Tried To Destroy’ Adrian Delia
Following today’s election landslide, former PN European Parliament Michael Briguglio gave his two cents on what exactly went wrong within the party.
“When an elitist clique tried to destroy a democratically elected leader who happened to have not been chosen by them, and when they did the same with those who defended democracy, the PN didn’t only lose respect with several of its own activists but sent a message to the people that they believe there are chosen ones and those who aren’t chosen,” Briguglio wrote in a blog post.
This was a reference to how PN MPs fought against Adrian Delia’s leadership of the party. After losing a vote of no confidence in 2020, Delia faced an internal leadership election which he ended up losing to the present leader Bernard Grech.
“Instead of trying to understand Maltese society and why the PL kept increasing their majority, they kept on repeating the same narrative that the public had rejected, assuming others must be stupid or sinful,” Briguglio wrote today. “Those who tried to improve things through a good word were sidelined, and sometimes even stabbed in the back.”
A former Alternattiva Demokratika chairperson, Briguglio joined PN in 2017. He contested the 2019 European Parliament elections but didn’t get elected and has not been actively involved in politics since.
During the PN’s 2020 leadership crisis, Briguglio had backed Delia, warning the “rule of the jungle” would reign if the party’s rules aren’t followed.
Delia has yet to comment on the result. Grech told the press that he tried to contact him, along with every other candidate, in the wake of the defeat but that the former PN leader didn’t answer his phone.
Why do you think the PN lost so heavily today?