Former PN MP Calls For Study On How Regular Election Surveys May Have Influenced People’s Minds 

Former PN MP Clyde Puli called for a detailed study into how regular surveys forecasting a massive electoral victory for PL may have influenced the Maltese electorate.

Puli, who withdrew his candidature at the start of the campaign, said that while political parties should take heed of scientific surveys, the fact that these survey findings were so regular and consistent could have led to a self-fulfilling prophecy.

“Some psychologists have said that public opinion as expressed in regular surveys can impact voters’ attitudes on an individual level, the so-called bandwagon effect,” Puli, a sociologist, argued.

“Surveys could therefore have sealed public opinion on the validity of the 2017 election and perpetuated that choice, while influencing more people to shift towards what the majority wanted.”