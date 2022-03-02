Franco Debono Is ‘Still Close To The Party’ Insists Bernard Grech

“My door will always be open to him. Franco Debono is crystal clear in the way he speaks. And I’ve always appreciated how we relate to each other. He still has a lot to offer this party,” Grech said.

The announcement came during a Party event that saw Malta Daily journalist Gabriel Mifsud pitch a few questions to Grech.

Opposition Bernard Grech did not exclude a return of criminal lawyer and former MP Franco Debono, back to PN fold.

“After all you don’t need to be a candidate to help the party.”

“We communicate frequently. I have no doubt of what he wants for this country. He wants change. He wants it because he says it publically. ”

Grech insisted that even in the wake of several party members who have resigned as part of the Party’s plan to regenerate by fielding ‘new blood’, it is against his wish to have people kicked out.

The question stemmed from the announcement that members of the ‘Old Guard’ Clyde Puli, Kirsty Debono, Mario Galea, and Claudio Grech chose not to contest the next election.

“I am not focused not on how many people to kick out. If it were up to me, nobody would leave, because I’m proud of everyone who works for the party. I want more people to join the party. There need to be more people ready to dedicate their lives to politics.”

“The process of regeneration is not about changing party members alone.”

Debono will not be contesting in the general election under the PN ticket. However, he did not exclude actively participating with the party in the future, backing current leader Bernard Grech.

Debono was once a controversial figure in the PN, having been an outspoken MP during former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi’s administration. Years later, he has been somewhat vindicated, with grassroots supporters backing the once admonished party member.

