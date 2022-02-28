Franco Debono Will Not Contest General Election But Does Not Exclude More Active Involvement In PN

Franco Debono will not be contesting in the general election under the PN ticket. However, the lawyer and former MP did not exclude actively participating with the party in the future, backing current leader Bernard Grech.

“A few days ago [Grech] said that he would exclude my candidacy, provoking a lot of positive reactions, showing quite considerable support, both in public and in private, on a national and district basis,” Debono said on Facebook.

“I do not rush into statements and after a few days of reflection, I feel that I should exclude myself running at the moment. I don’t feel like it’s time to take this step.”

“I assure you that I have heard and read every message and thank you for that. I was honestly surprised by the wave of support.”

Diono was once a controversial figure in the PN, having been an outspoken MP during former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi’s administration. Years later, he has been somewhat vindicated, with grassroots supporters backing the once admonished party member.