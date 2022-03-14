Franco Debono Slams Pre-Election Cheques: ‘Does This Happen In Other Civilised Countries?’

Former PN MP Franco Debono has hit out at the government for issuing €100 and €200 cheques to households right ahead of the general election.

“Everyone knows what I did when the PN slipped up in the past but let’s fast forward to today,” Debono said.

“While I’m glad to see families receiving €100 cheques and God bless them, this doesn’t just go against the spirit of all electoral laws in the civilised world but it’s as though we’re living 100 years ago, in an episode of the drama Leli ta’ Ħaż-Żgħir.”

“Do these sort of things happen in other civilised countries?”