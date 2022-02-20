From L-Aqwa Żmien To Malta Flimkien: Labour Unveils Official Election 2022 Slogan

The Labour Party has confirmed that its official slogan for the 2022 election will be ‘Malta Flimkien’ (Malta Together).

Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasised the new slogan as part of his speech in front of a large crowd earlier today in Floriana.

“Malta together to improve the lives of pensioners, Malta together so that youths can fulfil all their dreams on our shores, Malta together to give families more beautiful open spaces, Malta together so that businesses can keep on expanding, Malta together so that workers will have a better quality of life,” Abela said when announcing the general election for 26th March.

The campaign is set to kick-start tomorrow evening when the Labour Party will hold its first mass rally in Pjazza San Frangisk, Qormi at 7pm.