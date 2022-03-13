‘From Recreation To Profession’: PN Pledges Exclusive TV Channel For Maltese Sports

A new TV station solely based on Maltese sports coverage has been incorporated into the PN’s plans to put sport at the helm. The station would feature all disciplines and would be under the remit of the Public Broadcasting Service. The announcement came during a PN press conference delivered by PN Candidates Graham Bencini and Chris Micallef, both of whom have their foundations firmly laid in sports. Bencini opened by announcing prospective plans to create a ministry exclusively specialised in sports. An act that – in their view – would transport sports into a new sector, but consolidate ancillary aspects, such as those of health and sports tourism. In an effort to delve into newer territories, the PN also pledged to introduce a Maltese center for innovation for sport. “Sports science is an integral part of sports development. That is why we shall be creating a facility for sport sciences so that aspirants will have the resources needed to strengthen their talents.” It wasn’t all. An indoor sports facility, including Futsal courts, and a new Hal-Far racing track were all listed in the party’s immediate program.

Aside from the establishment of new areas for development, Bencini also put forward a series of financial incentives set to bring more Maltese into the fold of sport. Incentives such as tax credits of up to 50% to companies who sponsor clubs or individuals in sport, a reduction of tax on sporting activities (to 5% on the first €80,000), ‘athlete leave’ for persons competing internationally, and tax credits which would see the government help athletes carry their financial burdens in the name of sport. Additional grants of €500 to nurseries for children taking part in structured projects could also be used to help said children compete abroad. However, families of children engaged in extracurricular activities in the realm of sports can benefit from €300 grants, so long as the child is under 18 years of age.

PN’s Chris Micallef then took to address the remaining proposals, which focussed more on the administrative development of sport in Malta. At the forefront, was a ‘Talent Identification Program’, made with the intention to identify talent from a young age. In doing so, the government would be able to lay down the foundation for future elite athletes with the required talent to compete at a high level. To help these athletes, and others alike, the party pledged to redouble financial assistance given in the course of fulfilling the journey. Sporting organizations and prospective coaches within their remit will also be able to benefit from better opportunities to apply for the commercialization of sport, paying close attention to those who fall under the remit of the Voluntary Commissioner. “We want to elevate the current mentality, into one of a professional nature,” Micallef stated. “By doing so, we could help make the island into a hub for sport across the globe.” Micallef added to the list of proposals by pledging €2 million to strengthen the work of athletes currently preparing to take part in the Mediterranean Games set for June. Though immediate projects aside, there will be increased funds for elite athletes, with the scope of better outcomes in high-profile competitions, such as the Olympics.