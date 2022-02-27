Gap Between PL And PN Between 23,000 And 45,000 Votes As Three Surveys Give Different Results

Three political surveys have been published at the end of the first election campaign week, but while they all indicate a clear victory for PL, they disagree on how large the gap between the two main parties will be.

A survey by Esprimi for Times of Malta offered the best news for PL.

According to this survey, 56.2% of the nation intend to vote for PL while 42.4% will vote for PN and 1.4% will vote for a third party.

This would translate into a victory for PL by around 44,500 votes, which would be an absolute record in Maltese history.