Għasri Mayor: ‘It Was The Positivity Of Labour Party That Attracted Me To It’

“Today it is evident that the electorate does not want an Opposition that is taken over by the past, and surrounded by people that focus on obtaining a political advantage rather than investing positive energy into a new direction,” Attard said.

In a statement uploaded on social media, Attard said that “at the end of the day it was the Labour Party’s positivity which attracted me, and the same negativity of the Nationalist Party that pushed me away from it”.

Għasri Mayor Daniel Attard has finally opened up and given more details as to why he decided to resign from the Nationalist Party and join the Labour Party during the electoral campaign of 2022.

“For the country to have the Opposition that it deserves, people with good intentions need to step up and not let others that have the illusion that this result is the fruit of ignorance within the electorate,” he said.

He also added that the Opposition must not continue to think that and believe that the electorate is comprised of “ġaħan”.

“The reality is very simple, the voter has recognised who has a genuine interest in Malta and its’ people, and decided to support them,” he continued.

“There is a need for those that boast about acting according to the rule of law and stay repeating this to the media, to actually practice it. There is also a need that when the people speak up, to learn how to bow your head, reflect, and learn,” he said.

“Today I’ve decided to look forward, and I reinforce what I had said in Sannat: Robert Abela has chosen the good,” Attard said.

He started concluding by saying that the people have also recognised this and have therefore trusted Prime Minister Robert Abela with the governing of our land.

“Malta Flimkien,” he concluded.

Gozitan mayor of Għasri Attard filed his resignation from the Nationalist Party, only a day after posting an image to his social media platforms publicly meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech had said that he is not aware of the reason why Għasri Mayor Daniel Attard decided to resign, and he only knows that he left right after meeting with the Prime Minister.

