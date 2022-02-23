Gozo Hospital Will Be Taken From Steward And Returned To Public Immediately If PN Elected, Grech Pledges

The Gozo General Hospital will be immediately taken off Steward Healthcare’s hands and returned back to the public if the Nationalist Party is elected into government, leader Bernard Grech has pledged.

Speaking at a press conference in Gozo, Grech said that the PN will also initiate a massive capital project to develop a 400-bed general hospital in Gozo that will provide the best possible care to the island’s residents and visitors.

“I can also guarantee that anyone currently employed with Steward at the GGH will remain employed and will be absorbed into the project,” he said.

Grech also promised to extend substantial cancer treatment to Gozo.

At the start of the press conference, Claudio Grech, who recently announced he would not be taking part in the election, revealed details on the theme of the party’s manifesto for Gozo, stressing that the party is committed to ensuring that the environment and culture of Gozo will be preserved and used as a vehicle for growth.

“Gozo should not be a space for speculation and development just because it has open spaces,” he said.

Bernard Grech did also reference some other proposals for Gozo – namely that a new MCAST campus will be opened on the island, while initiatives will be put in place to better help young people study abroad.

A Malta Enterprise centre, specifically targetting Gozo, will also be set up.

“Gozo must also have direct access to continue growing their operations,” he said.