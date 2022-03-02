Grech: ‘Roberta Metsola Is Showing Our Prime Minister How Things Are Done!’
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech hailed European Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola, for her stance against the sale of passports to Russian nationals in the wake of the Russo-Ukrainian war.
The statement came during a PN event that had Malta Daily journalist Gabriel Mifsud pitch a few questions to the Party leader.
When questioned about the delayed response of the authorities to withhold passport sales to Russian nationals, Grech did not hold back.
“Our Prime Minister was reluctant to make a decision in this regard, and today we have once again had proof of that, with the sale of passports coming to a halt.”
Earlier today, it was announced that Malta has suspended the scheme for both Russian and Belarusian applicants.
The decision came after days of calls for the scheme to be suspended in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Surmounting pressure from the European authorities only served as the straw that broke the camel’s back for the Maltese authorities to conform with the directive. A call was issued by Roberta Metsola during her heartfelt speech at Parliament.
“And then we see Roberta Metsola,” added Grech. “She is there, making us proud. We need to be strong and determined, especially when people’s lives are at stake.”
“She is showing Robert Abela how it’s done.”
When prompted by way of Mifsud’s question, Grech further alluded to denouncing money acquired from the passport scheme to be needed to fuel the country’s economy.
He addressed the statement which highlighted that money acquired through the scheme was still being given back to the population in the form of cheques or grants.
“I will not be a Prime Minister because it’s Hobson’s choice,” Grech answered. “I don’t need to sell myself to give incentives. We generate funds and fuel our economy because of our investments. Our incentives. Our ability to create our ten new sectors.”
“We’ll get money from our jobs, the right way. And like that, we’ll have more than enough with which to work.”
The Opposition leader also denoted the possibility of land reclamation and offshore wind farms, so long that it is studied properly in terms of its feasibility and viability, particularly as Malta’s sea gets deep very close to the shore.
From an energy perspective, and if elected, the government would work together with the private sector in order to invest in wind farms, potentially garnering greater avenues as far as Malta’s renewable energy production is concerned.
