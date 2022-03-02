Grech: ‘Roberta Metsola Is Showing Our Prime Minister How Things Are Done!’

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech hailed European Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola, for her stance against the sale of passports to Russian nationals in the wake of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The statement came during a PN event that had Malta Daily journalist Gabriel Mifsud pitch a few questions to the Party leader.

When questioned about the delayed response of the authorities to withhold passport sales to Russian nationals, Grech did not hold back.

“Our Prime Minister was reluctant to make a decision in this regard, and today we have once again had proof of that, with the sale of passports coming to a halt.”

Earlier today, it was announced that Malta has suspended the scheme for both Russian and Belarusian applicants.

The decision came after days of calls for the scheme to be suspended in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Surmounting pressure from the European authorities only served as the straw that broke the camel’s back for the Maltese authorities to conform with the directive. A call was issued by Roberta Metsola during her heartfelt speech at Parliament.

“And then we see Roberta Metsola,” added Grech. “She is there, making us proud. We need to be strong and determined, especially when people’s lives are at stake.”

“She is showing Robert Abela how it’s done.”