Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has offered a somewhat different narrative to what many in Malta have gone accustomed to seeing in Maltese politics, highlighting that there are “good guys on all sides.” The statement came during a PN rally, which began with Grech paying tribute to many strong Nationalist candidates who hailed from the district, but later highlighted that every party has its honest politicians. “When they tell you that politics is dirty, it’s not true. The only people who make it dirty are those who cast a shadow over the work of persons who performed noble acts.”

“When they say the parties are all the same, it is not true! The saying comes because when one side is black, it tries to paint the other side in the same colour.” “And when they say that politicians are all the same, it’s just not true! There are honest politicians on both sides… but I can assure you that the best team is that of the Nationalist Party!” “We all have one flag and that is the Maltese flag. Together, we work and serve the common good.” It was not the first time Grech hailed members of the Labour Party, who are currently contesting against the Nationalists during the electoral race. During a recent interview on Jon Mallia’s podcast Il-Podcast ta’ Jon, Grech was asked to name two PL politicians he admires most. The PN leader didn’t hesitate, immediately naming Social Solidarity Minister and former PL deputy leader Michael Falzon.

During the event, Grech highlighted a number of proposals that concentrated predominantly on Maltese language, culture, arts, and sports. He pledged that should the Nationalists triumph in the next General Election, he will be an “Ambassador of the Maltese identity.” “We must show how proud we are to be Maltese. This should be done by pushing forward the Maltese product and the Maltese identity in every possible way, both in Malta as well as abroad.” Regardless of the proposals, having politicians show respect towards one another during an electoral race could be a potential change for the better, and one which hopefully the Maltese could get accustomed to seeing. Do you think politicians should be more respectful during their campaigns?

READ NEXT: Roberta Metsola In Touching Reunion With Ukrainian Parliament Interpreter Shevchenko