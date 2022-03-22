Grech Vows: ‘Gozo General Hospital Will Be Given Back To The People’
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech pledged that healthcare would be made a priority in Gozo, and would start by returning the only hospital on the island back to the Gozitans.
The announcement came during a PN rally that took place in Rabat, Gozo on Tuesday.
“Health in Gozo is an absolute priority,” Grech began. “Which is why we are going to start by taking the only hospital on the island and returning it back to you.”
“The government continues to give millions of Euros to Steward healthcare. We are still in court against them. Why haven’t they scrapped the agreement yet?”
“Given your trust, we will scrap the existing agreement with Steward, and build a new hospital for you. One that offers medical care of the highest standard.”
Grech explained that the new hospital will consist of 400 beds, and will have access to chemotherapy as well as high-end radiological equipment, such as MRIs.
The PN’s ambitious healthcare projects also extend to the elderly as well as those of mixed abilities, with Grech maintaining that part of the plan in this regard, would be to see care homes constructed in order to keep persons in need of home care, from parting from their localities.
“We will open five small elderly homes in Gozo in five localities within the first five years, to help keep persons from straying out of their hometowns.”
“We will also help NGOs like the Arka Foundation, in order to help those with disabilities in the very same way, all the while enhancing their accessibility, in the process.”
Under PN governance, a helipad would also be constructed – both at Gozo General Hospital as well as Mater Dei in order to facilitate greater ease of access in the midst of medical emergencies.
What do you make of this?