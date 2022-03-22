Grech Vows: ‘Gozo General Hospital Will Be Given Back To The People’

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech pledged that healthcare would be made a priority in Gozo, and would start by returning the only hospital on the island back to the Gozitans.

The announcement came during a PN rally that took place in Rabat, Gozo on Tuesday.

“Health in Gozo is an absolute priority,” Grech began. “Which is why we are going to start by taking the only hospital on the island and returning it back to you.”

“The government continues to give millions of Euros to Steward healthcare. We are still in court against them. Why haven’t they scrapped the agreement yet?”

“Given your trust, we will scrap the existing agreement with Steward, and build a new hospital for you. One that offers medical care of the highest standard.”

Grech explained that the new hospital will consist of 400 beds, and will have access to chemotherapy as well as high-end radiological equipment, such as MRIs.