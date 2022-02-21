Ħamrun Milk Factory To Become A Garden, New Pjazza In Heart Of San Ġwann, PL Pledges

The Labour Party has pledged to convert the Ħamrun milk factory into a large garden, complete with underground parking.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli announced this at a press conference today, confirming that the milk factory will be moved to an industrial site.

Meanwhile, San Ġwann will get a new central village square, extending from Karin Grech Garden. Traffic will be diverted through a tunnel and an underground car park will be set up, which Dalli said will provide double the number of current parking spaces.

A car park between Bormla and Isla that was earmarked for a dormitory of the American University of Malta will now become a green space, while an underground car park will be set up.

The Birkirkara aqueducts will also be given a green roof and a park will be set up behind Pjazza San Franġisk in Victoria Gozo, linked directly to Villa Rundle Garden.

Dalli said this will become one of the largest open spaces in the Maltese islands.