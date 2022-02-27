Here Are All The ‘Freebies’ PL And PN Have Promised In This Campaign So Far

Election campaigns can make people dream of a better future and Malta’s major political parties have gone all in this time around to ensure this happens. Unperturbed by troubles beyond Malta’s shores, PL and PN have rolled out several promises intended to give people more money, or at least to give them the opportunity to become richer. This is what both parties have promised so far, in a campaign that has been largely driven by policies. PL

Photo: PL

-Tax refunds (those cheques signed by the Central Bank) will be issued every year of a new PL legislature. No promises have been made as to how much these cheques will be worth but the upcoming tax refunds will see everyone receive between €60 and €140. -Every worker and student will receive an additional cheque of €100 and every pensioner will receive a cheque of €200. These cheques are technically set to be posted before the election but the government clearly wants people to view them as a sign of things to come. -Income tax will be reduced through a widening of the tax brackets, a move which will see the average person earn around €255 more a year. -Pensions will increase by €15 a week, or €780 a year, over and above adjustments to reflect the rate of inflation, while pensioners will be automatically entitled to receive all medicines on the government formulary for free. -First-time buyers will receive €1,000 a year for the first ten years after purchasing a property to help them repay their loans. PN

Photo: PL

-More jobs in exciting sectors, including the metaverse, will open up through a €1 billion ‘Economic Transformation’ fund intended to attract companies to Malta. -Parents will receive €1,000 for every baby they give birth to, backdated to 1st January 2017. -Parents will receive €300 a year if their children participate in an extracurricular programme in sports, performing arts or culture. -Drivers will be able to cancel fines incurred for minor traffic contraventions if they don’t receive another fine over the next six months. -First-time buyers younger than 35 will receive a subsidy worth 2% of their interest for the first €250,000 of their loan. -Youths aged between 16 and 21 will all get a €500 travel voucher to visit another country for a trip related to sports or cultural activity.

While the parties are placing a lot of emphasis on these electoral individual goodies, they have also offered some more long-term visions for the country. Labour has pledged a mammoth €700 million investment in the environment over the next seven years, which will see gardens and green spaces planted in every town. The PN’s big promise is to reform Malta’s taxation system, lowering corporate tax from 35% to 15% for those businesses which abide by a set of environmental, social and good governance requirements. Yet with time at a premium after the Prime Minister opted for such a short campaign, it may well be tempting for the parties to focus on the most easily understandable and digestible proposals. Which campaign has impressed you most so far?