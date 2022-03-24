Hey Malta! Today Is Your Last Chance To Collect Your Voting Documents

Thursday 24th March is the last day on which voting documents for the upcoming General Election may be collected. The documents may be collected from the Electoral Commission’s Office at the Naxxar Counting Complex (the former Trade Fair grounds) or from the Identity Cards Office (28A, St. Francis Square, Victoria, Gozo), if you are registered in Gozo. If you haven’t done so already, you’ll be able to collect your vote between 8 am and 1 pm, and 3 pm till midnight.

Any person collecting the voting document must call, personally, at the Electoral Commission’s office prior to collecting it. And upon collection, persons will have to present their identity cards. No other document will suffice in place of an ID card. The Electoral Commission is providing facilities to sick persons who are unable to go out of their private car when calling at the Electoral Commission’s Office so that a Commissioner delivers the document to them. By law, no voting documents may be printed, collected, or delivered on 25th and 26th March 2022. Without a voting document, no one shall be allowed to vote on polling day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)