Hold On To Your Seats: Counting For Malta’s General Election Has Begun

The counting for Malta’s General Election has begun, bringing a month-long electoral campaign to an end.

For the first time in Malta’s history, the process is being done electronically.

Party agents will now monitor the ballots, with dubious votes being placed in a separate pile for the Electoral Commission to determine their validity.

The outcome, while not official, will be made clear within an hour or two of the count, particularly if the margin is large.

However, an official result will be released on Sunday evening or Monday morning after electronic counting.

