How Malta’s Voting System Works: A Guide To The General Election

Malta is going to vote in a general election on 26th March but with our education system doing all it can to keep us in the dark, scores of Maltese people remain uninformed of our electoral system and how it works. You can’t blame them. Malta’s electoral system is a complex process that could merit its own pamphlet to explain. With that in mind, here’s a Lovin Malta guide to how our voting system works.

1. How we vote: The Single Transferrable Vote The Single Transferrable Vote (STV) is the voting system that underpins Malta’s entire electoral system. STV is part of the large family of voting systems known collectively as proportional representation, which aims to reflect the entire electorate’s choices. Under STV, the ballot gives voters a choice among individual candidates rather than political parties, asking them to rank them according to their preference, 1 being your favourite. Putting the numbers on the ballot is simple enough. However, the process and counting of the voters is considerably more complex. Candidates must reach a particular quota to get elected that is calculated on the number of votes cast in a district. As the count proceeds and candidates are either elected or eliminated, their surplus or discarded votes are transferred to other candidates according to the voter’s preferences While it certainly helps, candidates who get a large number of first count votes are not necessarily the ones who get elected, with preference votes often playing a crucial role.

2. How many preference votes can you give? As many as you want. Voters are allowed to fill up the entire ballot sheet – and while listing all of your preferences down might seem like a thankless task – they could have a real bearing on the final result, particularly in battle for the 5th seat of a district. A full list of candidates can be found here. 3. Can you vote for candidates from other parties? Yes, you definitely can. While your 1 vote will determine which political party you are voting for, you are completely free to cross-party your preference votes. So if there’s a candidate you like from a political party you don’t, be sure to mark them down. 4. Can your vote be thrown away? Yes, votes can be voided if the document is not filled out correctly – so make sure to write your numbers clearly and legibly. There is an army of party representatives at counting halls that will do all they can to ensure that a vote with even the smallest mistakes is voided.

5. Which district are you voting on? Malta’s district boundaries change slightly from election to election with each district, bar Gozo, having roughly the same amount of voters. So always make sure to double-check that you haven’t been moved from one district to another. A full list of the current electoral boundaries can be found over here. 6. Are you eligible to vote? Although once you reach the legal age to vote you are supposed to be automatically registered, there is always a small chance that an error may occur. So, make sure to check whether or not your name is on the electoral register by inputting your name, ID card number and date of birth in the form found on this page. You cannot vote if you are not registered on the electoral register. If you are not registered, don’t worry, just reach out to the Electoral Commission immediately and it should be able to help sort out any issues you may have.

7. Where and when do you vote? Polling stations will be open all day from 7am to 10pm on 26th March 2022. A full list of polling stations is not available online. However, polling stations usually take place at schools in the locality. If you’re not sure – don’t be shy to ask someone who lives in the same voting district as you. You cannot vote if you do not have the appropriate documentation with you when you arrive at the polling station. So, before you arrive at the polling station, make sure that you have a valid ID card and voting document with you. 8. When will you know the result? Counting starts on 27th March at the Naxxar Counting Hall. In previous years, the country would wait days before knowing the final result of the election and which candidates were elected. However, Malta will be employing an electronic counting system for the first time ever in 2022, meaning that the full results are expected on 27th March – and could be out soon after the count begins. Still, this is the first time Malta will be relying on the system fully after testing it out in the 2019 MEP and local council elections, meaning that the system might not run smoothly.

9. What is a casual election? While most of the candidates who will be elected to Parliament will be revealed on 27th March, the race will continue on for at least another month. In Malta’s electoral system, candidates are allowed to contest in two districts. In some cases, very popular candidates get elected on both and they are required to drop one of them. A casual election will then start which will see the elected candidate’s votes be reopened and distributed among the remaining candidates until a winner is chosen. There is a caveat; candidates elected through casual election are not selected to Cabinet, as it takes place after ministers and parliamentary secretaries are sworn in. 10. And what is a corrective mechanism? Malta’s STV system does have some flaws and in certain cases, one particular party can win more seats even though they do not get the required majority. This can happen on both a national and district level, and Malta’s system allows candidates to be co-opted into parliament to make up for the shortfall. However, this year, for the first time ever, Malta will make use of a gender corrective mechanism, better known as the gender quota. This will see seats added to ensure that the less represented gender, in this election women, make up 40% of parliament. Each party can add a maximum of six candidates each, who will be chosen on the number of votes they receive. Share with someone who needs to read this helpful guide!