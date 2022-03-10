‘How Much Money Did You Make From Selling Passports?’, Jason Azzopardi Challenges Prime Minister

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has challenged Prime Minister Robert Abela to declare how much he personally profited off the sale-of-citizenship programme.

“How much money did the Prime Minister earn from the passport scheme?” Azzopardi said on NET TV’s Frontline last night. “Is he ready to publish the names of every Russian citizen who bought a Maltese passport and clarify how many of these purchased it through his office’s agency?”

“Let’s see how big his financial involvement was and then we can understand more clearly why he is prioritising his personal interests above the national interest.”

Prior to Abela’s election as Prime Minister, his wife Lydia Abela, a lawyer, was listed as an agent for the Individual Investor Program, giving her the right to process applications for potential citizens.