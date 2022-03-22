‘I Will Never Stop Fighting For You,’ Robert Abela Tells Labour Supporters At Raħal Ġdid

“I will never stop fighting for you! Now I need you, each and every one of you, on the 26th of March, to be there for your country, your children, and the future,” Abela said at the rally.

The Prime Minister and Leader of the Labour Party addressed supporters at a political event held tonight in Raħal Ġdid, as election week continues.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has strongly promised supporters that with their trust in the party, he will continue fighting for them and the country.

“You are Team Malta,” he said as the crowd cheered on.

“Let us not go back to the past, and let us send the message that Malta will not be dragged back into the past,” Abela said.

He also strongly appealed for voters to go out in masses on Saturday 26th March and vote for the Labour Party, urging that they would not just be voting for a party, but for the future of the country.

“We need to go out and vote strongly,” he said.

“The country has never needed you more than it needs you now,” Abela said as the crowd erupted in shouts of ‘Viva il-Labour’.

